BBB warns of spike in identity thefts

Tax season is in full swing, and a lot of us are ready for that refund.

The Better Business Bureau says around this time, they see a spike in identity theft cases.

Octavia Hernandez is on a mission to clear her name of $27,000 worth of fraudulent charges.

"You feel awkward because this is the first time happening to me,” Hernandez said. “You don't know what to say or what to do."

The 73-year-old lives in Monte Alto on a fixed income.

She says a few weeks ago she got a call from a company she had never done business with. They told her she owed $2,000.

She reported the call to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Fraud Department. They found the call she received was from a debt collector, so she checked her accounts.

"I found out that there's more charges on my account and my identity,” Hernandez said. “Another light bill, a car, online Amazon, I don't use those services."

While that debt call was real, the FBI said the most popular scams in the Valley involve someone pretending to be someone else, like a family member or member of law enforcement.

