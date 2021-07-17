x

BBQ fundraiser held for injured deputy constable

4 hours 56 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, July 17 2021 Jul 17, 2021 July 17, 2021 6:13 PM July 17, 2021 in News - Local
By: Monica De Anda

The community rallied together Saturday to show their support for a Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable who was involved in a crash earlier this month.

READ MORE: Hidalgo County deputy constable recovering after weekend crash

Raquel Ramos was hit by a suspected drunk driver while on the job. Her vehicle ended up upside down while the driver of the other vehicle died.

A BBQ fundraiser was held for Ramos, who we’re told is doing well and continues to recover from the injuries to her legs.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days