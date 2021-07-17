BBQ fundraiser held for injured deputy constable
The community rallied together Saturday to show their support for a Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable who was involved in a crash earlier this month.
READ MORE: Hidalgo County deputy constable recovering after weekend crash
Raquel Ramos was hit by a suspected drunk driver while on the job. Her vehicle ended up upside down while the driver of the other vehicle died.
A BBQ fundraiser was held for Ramos, who we’re told is doing well and continues to recover from the injuries to her legs.
