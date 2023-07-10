Beach renourishment project underway at Isla Blanca Park

Work is now underway at Isla Blanca park on the Beach Renourishment Project.

The city and county are working to widen beaches with sand dredged from the Brownsville Ship Channel.

The relocated sand will be placed between the jetties and sandpiper pavilion. The added sand will help protect against storms and weather related events.

This project at the beach should be finished within two weeks.