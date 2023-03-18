Bearkats Fired Up For Next Game

RAYMONDVILLE – It took five years under coach Frank Cantu for the Bearkats to reach the second round of the playoffs.

“When these guys were freshman, we knew we would have some good opportunities and to have that fulfilled and be here and have this situation feels really, really good,” said Cantu.

“Our first time going to the second round with our senior class is pretty good,” said senior defensive tackle Rudy Tijerina.

The Bearkats are facing their toughest opponent yet: the 8-2 Navarro Panthers.

“They’re a hard rushing team and they are very aggressive on the side, which means we’ll have to be just as aggressive,” said senior quarterback Jacob Posas.

“Navarro, they’re very tough,” said Cantu. “They ground and pound. They’re very good at what they do. They’ve been doing it for a very long time. They’ve been very successful.”

Despite the Panthers’ colorful track record, the boys in blue aren’t giving this game any special treatment. It’s business as usual.

“It’s just us knowing that we worked just as hard and we’re ready for it,” said Posas. “We just have to keep working and hopefully just go farther.”

Raymondville takes on Navarro Friday at 7:30 pm in Beeville.