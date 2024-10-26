Firefighter hospitalized in McAllen bee attack

Two individuals, including a firefighter, were hospitalized following a Saturday bee attack, according to a news release from the city of McAllen.

Firefighters responded to reports of a bee attack Saturday at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. Hackberry Avenue and found an adult male on the ground being attacked by bees, according to the news release.

Firefighters removed the victim from the area and hospitalized him.

“In the process of the rescue and in the fulfillment of their duties, various firefighters, paramedics, and police officers were also stung by bees,” the news release added. “One firefighter was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.”

The beehive was located and mitigated, the release stated, adding that the McAllen Fire Department is urging the public to avoid the area.