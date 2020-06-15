Berger a winner at Colonial, and PGA Tour feels like it, too

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The PGA Tour returned after three months and Commissioner Jay Monahan felt every bit a winner as Daniel Berger at Colonial. There were no positive tests from the 487 administered at the Charles Schwab Challenge to players, caddies and key personnel. There were no fans, either. Monahan called it a phenomenal return, mainly because it was a healthy won. Berger won in a sudden-death playoff when Collin Morikawa missed a 3-foot putt. Morikawa says just because it was a good return doesn't mean players can ignore that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat.

