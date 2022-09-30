Beto O'Rourke meets with Uvalde families prior to gubernatorial debate in Edinburg

Before a debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Uvalde families held a press conference focusing on gun reform.

Parents and families of the 19 children who were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary in May urged Abbott to call a special session to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21.

Friday's debate is not open to the public.