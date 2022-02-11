Beto O'Rourke to hold campaign rally in McAllen

Beto O'Rourke will hold a campaign rally in McAllen on Friday.

The stop is part of O'Rourke's 12-day tour across Texas.

O'Rourke is one of five Democratic candidates running for governor in the upcoming primary.

O'Rourke is expected to talk about the state's power grid and the issues that stemmed from last year's winter storms.

The campaign rally is set to start at 6 p.m.