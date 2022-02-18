Beto O'Rourke to hold rallies across Valley this weekend

Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke will be in the Rio Grande Valley this weekend.

O'Rourke will be spending the only weekend of early voting in the area. He has three events lined up for Friday in Edinburg, McAllen and Harlingen.

On Saturday, O'Rourke will be in Brownsville and Donna before heading off to Laredo.

The events are meant to encourage people to head out to the polls and cast their ballot for the March primaries.

O'Rourke is going up against four other Democratic candidates in the primary election.

On the Republican side, there are eight candidates running for governor, including current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.