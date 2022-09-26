x

Beto O'rourke y Greg Abbott se confrontan en debate este viernes en UTRGV

Este viernes 30 de septiembre se llevará a cabo el único debate programado entre los dos candidatos, el gobernador de Texas Greg Abbott y Beto O'rourke.

El evento se realizará en UTRGV en Edinburg a las 7:00 p.m. se estima que dure aproximadamente una hora y será transmitido en vivo.

