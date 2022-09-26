Beto O'rourke y Greg Abbott se confrontan en debate este viernes en UTRGV
Este viernes 30 de septiembre se llevará a cabo el único debate programado entre los dos candidatos, el gobernador de Texas Greg Abbott y Beto O'rourke.
El evento se realizará en UTRGV en Edinburg a las 7:00 p.m. se estima que dure aproximadamente una hora y será transmitido en vivo.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
BBB warns of scammers posing as employers on social media
-
Hidalgo County Elections Department concerned about voter turnout
-
Consumer Reports: How much coffee is too much?
-
Headstones found on side of the road in Mercedes, police looking for...
-
McAllen police: Three charged in connection with assault at Sharyland Pioneer High...