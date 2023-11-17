Better Business Bureau warns of scammers targeting SNAP recipients

An Edinburg woman who wished to remain anonymous said she lost over $1,400 in SNAP benefits a week before Thanksgiving.

“I tried to buy groceries and my pin wasn’t working, and I thought that was odd,” the woman recalled.

When she checked her balance, the woman said she noticed most of the money was gone, and there were transactions from stores in California she did not make.

Hilda Martinez, director of the South Texas chapter of the Better Business Bureau, said the woman was a victim of a scam targeting recipients of SNAP benefits.

“Right now the scams are up,” Martinez said. “They're rising and there's a lot going on.”

On Friday, the Texas Health and Human Services department reported over 6,000 claims of fraud were made by SNAP recipients across the state since August 2023.

“With that victim, she probably clicked on a link that she was not aware of,” Martinez said of the Edinburg woman. “It could be possible that they got her card number, and what they are doing is they are selling the card number to somebody else, and that's how they are making their profit.”

Many of the fraudulent transactions come from skimmers placed on credit card readers or online skimming, which is when cybercriminals hack a website used to make payments.

“They're phishing for the information, but you as a consumer is giving out the information,” Martinez said. “That's why you have to be cautious of what kind of apps you're getting into.”

The Edinburg woman said she’s waiting for a replacement card to use her benefits again. She’s waiting to hear back if she’ll be reimbursed for the missing $1,400.

Watch the video above for the full story.