Beyoncé drops surprise single 'Black Parade' on Juneteenth
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises in the form a new single called “Black Parade.” The singer's website says the song released late Friday will benefit Black-owned small businesses. It arrived on Juneteenth, an annual celebration of African Americans' liberation from slavery. This year's celebration has taken on a special significance due to sweeping protests over the police killing of George Floyd last month. It’s the latest surprise release from the singer, who along with husband Jay-Z released the nine-track album “Everything Is Love” in 2018 with no notice, and dropped her album “Beyoncé" as a surprise in 2013.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
