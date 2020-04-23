Beyoncé identifies groups receiving $6M in coronavirus aid

By The Associated Press



Beyoncé is focusing her coronavirus relief efforts on organizations that are helping communities of color that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The superstar announced on Thursday that her BEYGood charity will partner with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey’s Start Small campaign to provide $6 million in relief funds a variety of groups working to provide basic necessities in cities like Detroit, Houston and New Orleans. Part of the money will go to support efforts by the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Alliance of Mental Illness to provide mental wellness services in hard-hit cities, as well as organizations like No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen and more.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.