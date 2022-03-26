Biden administration planning to change asylum process

In an effort to free up the immigration court backlog, the Biden administration is working on streamlining the asylum process.

Soon, all migrants would get a much quicker decision on if they can stay in the U.S. and wait for their next asylum hearing from an asylum officer and not an immigration judge – according to a new directive from the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

The CBP Asylum Officer Union president says thousands of new officers would need to be hired.

