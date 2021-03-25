x

Biden to hold first formal press conference

By: KRGV Digital
President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference Thursday afternoon.

This marks his first formal press conference since he was sworn in as president last January.

The press conference is slated to begin at 12:15 p.m. Thursday and will be livestreamed in this article.

Expected topics of discussions include immigration, gun control and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

