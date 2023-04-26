Big payday for Beard after Texas Tech's run to title game
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Texas Tech men's basketball coach Chris Beard has signed a new contract with an average annual salary of $4.575 million through the 2024-25 season after leading the Red Raiders to their first national championship game.
The deal was announced Monday, three weeks after the Big 12 co-champions lost in overtime to Virginia in the national title game.
It is the second year in a row that Beard, the AP national coach of the year, has been rewarded with a new contract. The Red Raiders won a school-record 31 games this season, a year after going to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time.
Beard has a 76-31 record in three seasons as head coach of the Red Raiders.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police assisting border patrol after large group of migrants arrives at...
-
Cameron County reporting decrease in early voting numbers
-
McAllen ISD campus limiting bathroom usage for students
-
Trial begins against man accused of killing 15-year-old Harlingen teen
-
Edinburg police: Teen father arrested, confessed to strangling 16-month-old child to death
Sports Video
-
Hidalgo Hires Marroquin as new AD/Football Coach
-
UTRGV BASEBALL WALKS OFF WITH DRAMATIC VICTORY IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER
-
Vince Young visits RGV for Weslaco ISD's 'College Decision Day'
-
San Benito softball aims for deep playoff run
-
'The Miracle on Canton': Vela Baseball Coach Suddenly Cancer-Free