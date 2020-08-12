Big worry for college scandal suspects: Their co-defendants

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Parents and coaches cooperating with investigators in the college admissions bribery scandal could spell trouble for those still fighting the charges and lead investigators to new targets.

Since authorities arrested dozens of parents and coaches in March, former coaches at the universities of Texas at Austin and Southern California have signed cooperation agreements.

A couple who agreed to plead guilty to paying $600,000 in bribes to get their daughters into two California schools also recently revealed they are working with investigators.

They could be key witnesses in cases against other defendants.

Former federal prosecutor Bradley Simon says their cooperation also likely means there will be a new wave of indictments.

