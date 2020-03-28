Bipartisan Effort Calls for Operation Phalanx to Continue
WESLACO - A bipartisan effort to request additional flight hours for an operation widely used along the U.S.-Mexico border is growing.
Under Operation Phalanx, Texas National Guard soldiers fly helicopter missions to assist U.S. Border Patrol agents.
The operation was funded by Congress and flights were requested by the Department of Homeland Security. However, DHS stopped requesting flight hours in at least one part of South Texas.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Senator John Cornyn, Congressman Henry Cuellar and the National Border Patrol Council are calling on DHS to keep the operations going.
The National Guard said the program will end Dec. 31 if there is no approved request for additional flight hours for next year.
