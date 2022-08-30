x

BISD: Continúan medidas contra COVID-19

4 hours 53 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, August 30 2022 Aug 30, 2022 August 30, 2022 3:54 PM August 30, 2022 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle
By: Enrique Lerma

Con el regreso a clases, el distrito escolar de Brownsville, no quiere bajar la guaria y refuerza acciones de prevención y vacunación contra el covid-19.

Enrique Lerma tiene toda la información sobre estas medidas preventivas en el video.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days