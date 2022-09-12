BISD receives first batch of modified COVID-19 booster shots

The new COVID-19 booster shots arrived at Brownsville Independent School District Friday.

The district received 500 of Moderna's and 500 of Pfizer's.

Doses were given at the district's central administration building Monday.

Anyone 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, and anyone 12 and older can get the Pfizer booster.

The doses are reserved for students and staff.