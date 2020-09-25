BISD requests additional four-week extension for distance learning

The Brownsville Independent School District announced Friday that the district will be requesting from the Texas Education Agency an additional four-week extension for distance learning beyond the second four weeks of the 2020 - 2021 instructional calendar.

“We will be informing TEA that BISD will be requesting an additional four-week extension for distance learning,” said Dr. René Gutiérrez, Superintendent of Schools of BISD. “We need to include data of confirmed COVID-19 cases to TEA and justify our request since the Rio Grande Valley is still considered a hot spot.”

According to a news release, the administration will be placing an agenda item at the next Board of Trustees Meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2020.