Black community in the Valley reacts to Pharr commissioner’s social media comment
A Facebook comment posted by a Pharr city commissioner continues to draw backlash from the community. At least two petitions are circulating, calling for Place 5 Commissioner Ricardo Medina to step down.
For Nathaniel Mata, a black Rio Grande Valley resident, the commissioner’s comment calling the man who threatened McAllen protesters with a chainsaw a hero makes him sad that some people don’t believe anti-blackness exists in the area.
Mata says he knows firsthand that’s not true. Although he understands Medina thought the man was protecting a business before he knew the full story, Mata says it made an impact either way.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Around 400 street lights in South McAllen in the works to be...
-
Black community in the Valley reacts to Pharr commissioners social media comment
-
Live Q&A: Dr. Christopher Romero - Valley Baptist Medical Center
-
Black-owned businesses in the Valley see jump in support amid nationwide movement
-
36-year-old identified as victim killed in Weslaco shooting that led to manhunt