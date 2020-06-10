Black community in the Valley reacts to Pharr commissioner’s social media comment

A Facebook comment posted by a Pharr city commissioner continues to draw backlash from the community. At least two petitions are circulating, calling for Place 5 Commissioner Ricardo Medina to step down.

For Nathaniel Mata, a black Rio Grande Valley resident, the commissioner’s comment calling the man who threatened McAllen protesters with a chainsaw a hero makes him sad that some people don’t believe anti-blackness exists in the area.

Mata says he knows firsthand that’s not true. Although he understands Medina thought the man was protecting a business before he knew the full story, Mata says it made an impact either way.

Watch the video above for the full story.