Black lawmakers say virus requests unanswered in Texas

DALLAS - Black lawmakers in Texas say the state is falling short in addressing their pleas for better racial data and efforts to decrease COVD-19's decidedly deadly toll on black Americans. The Dallas Morning News reported Sunday that black lawmakers have asked for a task force and a more accurate count of the disease's impact on black and brown Texans. Texas has struggled to track racial health disparities. Many of the more than 70,000 confirmed cases and 1,700 deaths on the state’s case dashboard do not have information on race and ethnicity.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Dallas Morning News.