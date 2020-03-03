Black voters seek to flex political power on Super Tuesday

By KAT STAFFORD

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - The state of Texas boasts a strong voting bloc of African Americans who are set to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday along with several other states. The contest offers the biggest opportunity yet for minority voters from coast to coast to weigh in on the tumultuous Democratic primary. More than a third of the total delegates are at stake on Super Tuesday. Houston is the nation’s fourth largest city and one of the most racially and ethnically diverse. African American voters are grappling with who to support ahead of the pivotal primaries.

