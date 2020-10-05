Boca Chica Beach to be closed on Oct. 7 due to SpaceX activity

Cameron County judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has announced a temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 due to SpaceX activity starting on Wednesday.

According to a news release by the Cameron County judge, "I have ordered the closure of Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 for the purpose of protecting public health and safety during SpaceX testing activities on Oct. 7, 2020, in the time period between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and in the alternative on Oct. 8, 2020, for 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. of the following day," Treviño said

SpaceX and local law enforcement will be monitoring all access areas so that no individuals and vehicles are allowed during testing times.

Those wanting to visit Boca Chica Beach during the closures are encouraged to visit South Padre Island and at other county parks in the meantime.