Body found in Arizona identified as missing New Mexico woman

By Associated Press



FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a woman's body found off a forest road in northern Arizona as a New Mexico resident reported missing over a month ago. Sasha Krause was last seen more than a month ago picking up items from the Farmington Mennonite Church in northwestern New Mexico. A camper found her body late last week north of Flagstaff, Arizona. Authorities matched fingerprints collected at the scene with Krause's driver's license record in Texas. The investigation into how she died is ongoing. The medical examiner's office says results of an autopsy will take a few weeks.

