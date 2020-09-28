x

Body found in irrigation canal in Mission, investigation underway

Monday, September 28 2020
By: Santiago Caicedo

Police in Mission investigate after a man’s body was found in an irrigation canal near the 400 block of Cummings Avenue.

According to Mission police, on Monday at around noon workers reported seeing a body floating in the canal.

The man hasn't been identified.

Mission police will continue the investigation.

