Body of Mexican man found at Boca Chica Beach

Cameron County authorities found the body of a Mexican man at Boca Chica Beach last Saturday.

On May 28, deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a body that washed ashore at the mouth of the river at Boca Chica Beach.

The body was identified as Jose Manuel Gonzalez, a Mexican citizen.

Witnesses say Gonzalez and his family were at the beach on the Mexican side when Gonzalez’s sister was reportedly taken by the current. Gonzalez went in to save her, but was taken by the current himself.

Gonzalez’s wife stated she searched for him for an hour before noticing emergency lights on the United States side, according to a report.

EMS on the scene attempted to find signs of life but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Benito Ochoa and the body was taken to Trevino Funeral Home.