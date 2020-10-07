x

Body of missing A&M Kingsville professor found at Boca Chica Beach

2 hours 13 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, October 07 2020 Oct 7, 2020 October 07, 2020 6:11 PM October 07, 2020 in News - Local

The body of a Texas A&M Kingsville professor, who was missing since last week, was just found at Boca Chica Beach, according to Kingsville police.

74-year-old Hueytzen James Wu's son had been asking for the public's help to find him.

We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days