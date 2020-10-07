Body of missing A&M Kingsville professor found at Boca Chica Beach
The body of a Texas A&M Kingsville professor, who was missing since last week, was just found at Boca Chica Beach, according to Kingsville police.
74-year-old Hueytzen James Wu's son had been asking for the public's help to find him.
We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.
