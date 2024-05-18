Body of person reported missing found in residence near Edinburg, 1 person in custody

One person is in custody after the body of a person reported missing was found Friday at a residence near Edinburg, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

While the body was found near Edinburg, authorities say they believe the murder happened in San Juan, and the San Juan Police Department is assisting in the investigation, Guerra added.

A search warrant was conducted at a residence on the 4600 block of East Wisconsin Road Friday where the human remains were found, Guerra said at a media briefing.

The investigation began on Monday, May 13 when the sheriff’s office received a report of a homicide at the home. According to Guerra, the report was linked to that of a person who was reported as possibly missing on Saturday, May 11.

The unidentified individual was “known to leave for a long period,” Guerra added.

An investigation led authorities to a residence at the 1900 block of Morning Set, where Guerra said investigators believe the murder took place in. An unidentified individual at the San Juan location was taken into custody.

“I am being told by my major crimes unit that they have enough evidence to secure a murder warrant for that individual,” Guerra said.

Those with any information linked to the investigation are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.