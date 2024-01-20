Boil water notice issued for Military Water Supply Corporation customers

A water line break is the cause of a boil water notice for Military Water Supply Corporation customers, according to a news release.

The water utility company issued the boil water notice Friday for customers living south of San Benito from F.M. 2520 to F.M. 1421, and those living between Expressway 77 and Rice Tract Road.

According to the release, a major line break at the Joines Road water plant is causing the plant to be completely bypassed.

“The plant is getting all the water from a well in the area and being injected with chlorine at the blend tank,” the news release stated. “Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.”

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes, the release added.