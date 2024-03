Boil water notice lifted in La Grulla

A boil water notice in the city of La Grulla that had been in effect since October 2023 was lifted on Friday.

The notice was originally given due to “unsafe” levels of minerals in the water.

The city says several tests determined the water is now safe to drink.

The water now has a cloudy color to it, but La Grulla City Manager Bobby Salinas said the color is because of the air in the water due to the water pressure.