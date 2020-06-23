Bomb Threat in Alamo Under Investigation

ALAMO - A bomb threat in Alamo was confirmed by the police chief.

The incident happened at a State Farm Insurance office off of West Frontage Road in Alamo.

The building was evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

"We have McAllen Bomb Squad clearing the building. Everybody is safe," says Bauldelio Castillo, Alamo police chief.

The eastbound lanes of the frontage road between Cesar Chavez Road and North Alamo Road have been shut down.

Count on us to bring you more information as it becomes available.