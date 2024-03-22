x

Bomberos luchan contra incendio en una estructura en Mission

2 hours 4 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, March 22 2024 Mar 22, 2024 March 22, 2024 3:35 PM March 22, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Los bomberos de Mission solicitan al público que evite el área de una estructura en llamas en Mission.

El Departamento de Bomberos de Mission está combatiendo un incendio originado este viernes 22 de marzo por la tarde en la intersección de Conway Avenue y Guadalupe Street.

Noticias RGV tiene un equipo dirigiéndose al lugar, vuelva a consultar para obtener actualizaciones.

