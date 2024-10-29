Bomberos reportan accidente mortal de un vehículo en un complejo turístico de Mercedes
Una mujer murió el martes después de chocar contra la puerta de un complejo turístico, según el jefe de bomberos de Mercedes, Javier Campos.
La colisión de un vehículo ocurrió alrededor del mediodía en el Llano Grande Resort & Golf Club, ubicado en 2215 E W Blvd.
Según Campos, la mujer no identificada de unos 80 años conducía un carrito de golf cuando chocó de frente contra una verja metálica del complejo turístico.
La mujer falleció tras ser hospitalizada en estado crítico.
No había alcohol implicado, dijo Campos, añadiendo que una investigación está en curso para averiguar qué causó la mujer a chocar contra la puerta.
