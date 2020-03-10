Border agents stop human smuggling attempt near UTRGV Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE – Border Patrol stopped a human smuggling near UTRGV Brownsville on Tuesday morning.
Agents went into a nearby drainage pipe as they believed human smugglers tried to flee on-foot.
Two people were detained. Border Patrol agents say they found other people believed to be in the country illegally in an abandoned SUV nearby.
No word on where the people are from.
Authorities continue to investigate.
