Border barrier construction underway in Eagle Pass

Work kicked off Monday on building Gov. Greg Abbott’s border barrier.

In a tweet, Abbott showed crew clearing state-owned land in Eagle Pass for construction.

Officials say crowdfunding efforts for the wall have reached $619,000.

Building the border barrier has begun.



The 1st step is to get easements on land.



The 2nd step is to clear the land for the building process.



That is what is happening here.



The Texas Facilities Commission is working to hire a program manager to oversee the entire process. pic.twitter.com/n9JUN0CymL