Border barrier construction underway in Eagle Pass

2 days 3 hours 53 minutes ago Monday, June 28 2021 Jun 28, 2021 June 28, 2021 10:09 PM June 28, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff

Work kicked off Monday on building Gov. Greg Abbott’s border barrier. 

In a tweet, Abbott showed crew clearing state-owned land in Eagle Pass for construction. 

Officials say crowdfunding efforts for the wall have reached $619,000. 

 

