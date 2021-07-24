Border Patrol: 2 bodies found near Abram

Agents with the McAllen Border Patrol Station discovered two bodies in the wetlands area near Abram on Friday, a spokesperson with Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector said.

In a statement made Saturday, Border Patrol spokesperson Christian Alvarez said local law enforcement agencies were called to retrieve the bodies. The bodies were discovered south of Abram, an unincorporated area in Hidalgo County near the city of Peñitas.

The bodies were transported to the Hidalgo County Morgue, and no further details were provided.