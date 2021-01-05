Border Patrol: 2 people escaped from custody during trip to federal court

Two people escaped from federal custody Tuesday morning, when they were transported from a privately owned jail in La Villa to a court hearing.

“On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, two subjects escaped from Federal custody as they were being transported by Federal contractors to their initial appearance for criminal proceedings," according to a statement released by Dustin D. Araujo, assistant chief patrol agent for the Rio Grande Valley Sector. "The public should not attempt to contact or detain the subjects."

Border Patrol did not identify the people who escaped or provide any details about the charges against them.

Warden Jason Jones, who supervises the East Hidalgo Detention Center in La Villa, a privately owned jail that holds inmates for the federal government, said the inmates did not escape from the detention center itself — they escaped during transport.

The Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District placed campuses on lockdown Tuesday morning as a precaution.

Anyone with information about the people who escaped is asked to contact local law enforcement or the U.S. Border Patrol at (800) 863-9382.