Border Patrol agents assist woman in stranded vehicle before it catches on fire

Agents with the Brownsville Border Patrol Station assisted a motorist from her smoking vehicle shortly before it was engulfed in fire.

Agents traveling south on U.S. Highway 77 in Brownsville on Wednesday noticed a stranded vehicle emitting “large amounts of smoke,” according to a news release.

“The agents, without regard for their own safety, extracted the female just before it was engulfed in flames,” the news release stated, adding that the agents requested assistance from the Brownsville police and fire departments.

“The fire was subsequently extinguished by the firefighters. The woman was medically evaluated and did not require further medical attention,” the release stated.

The agents were part of the Border Patrol Field Training Unit, which provides on-the-job training to new agents from veteran agents at their first duty location.