Border Patrol arrests Starr County man who tossed nearly $222,000 in cash from truck window

Jaime Javier Garza, 40, of Starr County is charged with bulk cash smuggling. (Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.)

Border Patrol arrested a Starr County man on Monday, when agents caught him throwing a bag stuffed with nearly $222,000 out the window of his truck.

At 2:25 p.m. on Monday, agents watched a gray Jeep Liberty and a white Ford F-150 approach the southern bank of the Rio Grande.

Three people exited the Ford, inflated a raft and crossed the river from Mexico to the United States, according to federal court records. They landed near a boat ramp south of La Casita, which is located between Rio Grande City and La Grulla.

Agents watched a green GMC Sierra truck approach the boat ramp.

“The driver, later identified as Jaime Javier GARZA, opened his window, and threw a large plastic bag out of the window towards the subjects who were at the boat ramp,” according to court records. “An Agent subsequently approached the subjects, identified himself as law enforcement and attempted to interdict the plastic bag and subjects but they quickly absconded to Mexico.”

The bag contained $221,620 in cash.

Border Patrol arrested Jaime Javier Garza, 40, of Starr County, who is charged with bulk cash smuggling. A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division handled the case.

Garza requested a court-appointed attorney. He’s scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday.