Border Patrol chief says she told of being in Facebook group
PHOENIX (AP) - The head of the U.S. Border Patrol said she joined a Facebook group whose members mocked migrants and lawmakers to read what her personnel thought about her.
Chief Carla Provost said during a congressional subcommittee hearing in Washington on Wednesday that she immediately reported to an oversight division of U.S. Customs and Border Protection once she realized she was a member.
Provost initially released a statement condemning the posts without noting she was a member.
Sixty-two current and eight former Border Patrol employees are being investigated for their role in the "I'm 10-15" group. Agents questioned the authenticity of images of a migrant father and child dead in a river and depicted crude and doctored images of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez purporting to perform a sex act on President Donald Trump.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
TxDOT replacing bridge in La Feria to address flooding issue
-
Cameron County fugitive found in Brownsville bar
-
Mission home collapses after crews remove 18-wheeler from scene of deadly crash
-
Planned Parenthood South Texas launches fund to provide non-abortion related healthcare services
-
Witnesses react to deadly 18-wheeler crash at Mission home
Sports Video
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions