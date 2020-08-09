Border Patrol detains 9 people at McAllen stash house

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Border Patrol.

The McAllen Police Department discovered a stash house on Sunday, according to a news release from the U.S. Border Patrol.

Officers requested assistance from Border Patrol on Sunday morning, when they discovered 10 people inside a home, according to the news release.

"The subjects were discovered while MPD officers were investigating a report of gunshots in the vicinity. The officers discovered 10 subjects inside the residence as well as a firearm," according to the news release. "Responding Border Patrol agents determined nine of the subjects at the residence were illegally in the United States and took them into custody. The remaining subject, a juvenile United States citizen, was arrested by the McAllen Police Department for the discharge of the firearm."

Border Patrol released photos of people sitting on the floor of a building with their faces blurred. Several appeared to be wearing masks.

The news release didn't specify where, exactly, the stash house was located or the approximate time officers made the discovery beyond "early this morning."

The McAllen Police Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday morning.

