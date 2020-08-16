Border Patrol Drug Seizure Yields $806K in Marijuana

FRONTON – U.S. Border Patrol agents seized over a dozen bundles of alleged marijuana along the border in Fronton.

On Monday, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City station detected several individuals loading bundles into a Chevrolet Avalanche parked near the Rio Grande.

When agents approached the truck, the driver sped off and the other subjects fled back to Mexico, according to a Customs and Border Protection press release issued out Wednesday.

It states the Avalanche was found abandoned at a nearby residence. Inside, agents found an additional bundle of drugs.

Border Patrol says the drugs weighed over 1,000 pounds and have an estimated street value of $806,000.

The vehicle was confiscated.