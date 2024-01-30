x

Border Patrol Finds Missing Man

6 years 1 month 1 week ago Saturday, December 16 2017 Dec 16, 2017 December 16, 2017 5:31 PM December 16, 2017 in News

SANTA ELENA--Border Patrol said they helped reunite a missing man with his family Friday night.
     Agents found a man walking along FM 755 near Santa Elena, Texas.  They did a welfare check because of the remote location and cold weather conditions. The man appeared to be lost and could not recall where he lived or provide a phone number for his family.
     Records show he was reported missing to Hidalgo County sheriff's office Friday morning.

