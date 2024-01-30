Border Patrol Finds Missing Man
SANTA ELENA--Border Patrol said they helped reunite a missing man with his family Friday night.
Agents found a man walking along FM 755 near Santa Elena, Texas. They did a welfare check because of the remote location and cold weather conditions. The man appeared to be lost and could not recall where he lived or provide a phone number for his family.
Records show he was reported missing to Hidalgo County sheriff's office Friday morning.
