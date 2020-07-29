Border Patrol Seized More Than $2.2M Worth of Drugs

EDINBURG – U.S. Border Patrol agents seized more than $2.2 million worth of marijuana and cocaine in South Texas.

On Thursday, near Rio Grande City, a helicopter equipped with sensors, used to observe and track subjects, caught a truck being loaded with bundles.

Upon seeing agents, the driver abandoned the vehicle, fleeing into Mexico with the passenger.

The next day, Falfurrias agents apprehended a man attempting to smuggle a load of cocaine in his vehicle through the checkpoint.

Officials said the driver was taken into custody by drug enforcement agents and the bundles were seized.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, Border Patrol agents pursued a vehicle whose driver wouldn’t pull over for a traffic stop near La Rosita.

The driver abandoned the vehicle with bundles of marijuana and made his way back into Mexico.

Agents seized the drugs and turned them over to DEA.