Border wall workers in New Mexico spark coronavirus anxiety

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Immigrant advocates, some residents of a southern New Mexico village and others are raising concerns about an influx of workers in the community as part of the effort to build the border wall. The request reflects growing worries on both the northern and southern U.S. borders over construction workers bringing the virus to areas with sparse health care services. In New Mexico, state leaders have been asked to step in after portable housing for the workers showed up in a small village west of El Paso, Texas. The state has issued public health orders to stay at home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.