Boys & Girls Club offering online tools to keep kids busy following school closures

MCALLEN – Social distancing and school closures are impacting parents due to limited activities for adults and kids at home.

One parent, Claudia Solis, says she spent an extra $200 on things to try to keep her kids entertained.

Many organizations like the Boys and Girls Club will be offering free online tools and activities for children at home.

CEO of the Boys and Girls Club in McAllen Dalinda Gonzalez-Alacantar says they will be posting downloadable packets with arts and craft ideas for children on their Facebook, Twitter and website.



