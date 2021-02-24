Boys Basketball Playoffs - Tuesday, February 23rd
Boys Basketball Playoffs
Area Round
3A
(4) Corpus Christi London 94, Monte Alto 39
Bi-District Round
5A
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 58, Mission Veterans 45
4A
Port Isabel 73, Robstown 55
3A
Aransas Pass 90, Brownsville Jubilee 66
