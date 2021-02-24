x

Boys Basketball Playoffs - Tuesday, February 23rd

2 hours 44 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, February 24 2021 Feb 24, 2021 February 24, 2021 12:03 AM February 24, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

Boys Basketball Playoffs

Area Round

3A

(4) Corpus Christi London 94, Monte Alto 39

Bi-District Round

5A

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 58, Mission Veterans 45

4A

Port Isabel 73, Robstown 55

3A

Aransas Pass 90, Brownsville Jubilee 66 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days