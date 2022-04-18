BPUB Announces Closures Along Highway 77
BROWNSVILLE – Part of northbound Highway 77 in Brownsville will be closed due to lighting repairs.
Brownsville Public Utility Board crews are scheduled to work Thursday along two northbound lanes from Stillman to Merryman roads.
Traffic will be merged into one lane in the area.
Watch the video above for more information.
