BPUB Announces Closures Along Highway 77

3 years 10 months 4 days ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 June 13, 2018 2:51 PM June 13, 2018 in News

BROWNSVILLE – Part of northbound Highway 77 in Brownsville will be closed due to lighting repairs.

Brownsville Public Utility Board crews are scheduled to work Thursday along two northbound lanes from Stillman to Merryman roads.

Traffic will be merged into one lane in the area.

